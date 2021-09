The probability of the ashes from the volcano of Cumbre Vieja in La Palma, in the Canary Islands, reaching Madeira is very low, for now.

Victor Prior, director of the Meteorological Observatory of Funchal, explains that, at the outset, “this will not be a critical situation”, since the wind is from the Northeast/North.

However, he says that this is a situation that should be carefully monitored.

