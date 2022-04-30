easyJet starts flying tomorrow from Porto to Porto Santo

On May 1, easyJet adds a new route between two Portuguese airports in the ANA|VINCI network: Porto and Porto Santo. For Porto airport, this new connection represents a new destination. For Porto Santo airport, the arrival of easyjet represents both a new airline, the first low-cost airline to operate regular flights on this island, and a new destination.

According to a note from the Airports of Portugal, this new connection will be carried out twice a week, on Thursdays and Sundays, on an A320, with capacity for 186 passengers, which represents an increase of around 19 thousand seats (both directions) for Porto Santo.

From Diário Notícias

