Tourist threatened police with a knife in Arraial do Monte

A young tourist, in his 20s, tried to attack a Public Security Police officer in the Monte village.

According to DIÁRIO, the situation occurred late yesterday afternoon, when the officer was blocking a road.

The police reportedly signaled to the foreigner to wait, as they were setting up the barrier, but the German man did not comply, got out of the car and threatened the officer with a knife.

Furthermore, he may have pushed the barrier abruptly, hitting the law enforcement officer.

The individual was arrested and taken in a patrol car to the Public Security Police Station.

