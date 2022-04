Fuels will again undergo an increase in the Autonomous Region of Madeira. Diesel 6 cents, and unleaded 95 3 cents.

According to JORAM, as of midnight on the 2nd of May, the following prices will apply:

Super unleaded gasoline IO 95 ……€ 1,885 per liter

Diesel for road use………………………..€ 1,817 per liter

Colored and marked diesel……………….€ 1,293 per liter

Like this: Like Loading...