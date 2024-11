The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) has raised the level of precipitation for the island of Madeira to an orange warning, which will be in effect from 3 am on Sunday and will last until 9 am on the same day. During this period, the IPMA is forecasting rain, sometimes heavy, changing to showers, which may be accompanied by thunderstorms.

From Diário Notícias

