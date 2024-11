A 23-year-old man died moments ago after falling from the 7th floor of an apartment block in Caminho do Amparo, Funchal.

The Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters and the Rapid Intervention Medical Team (EMIR) were called to the scene, but were unable to do anything to save his life.

The Public Security Police are taking charge of the incident.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...