London Gatwick Airport terminal evacuated due to suspicious baggage.

Passengers on the British Airways flight, originating in Madeira and bound for London, were ‘caught’ by the situation that occurred this morning at Gatwick airport in London, where the location was evacuated due to suspicious luggage.

Several emigrants and tourists are currently at Madeira Airport waiting to find out when they will have their flight back to London.

From Diário Notícias

