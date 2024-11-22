A hot dayTobi Hughes·22nd November 2024Madeira News If you are feeling a little hot, then rightly so, as at 12 noon today thermometers reached 28° in Sao Vicente, and 27.3° in Funchal and Lugar de Baixo. Clear skies over much of the island, bringing a taste of summer. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related