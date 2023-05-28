Funchal port today moves three ships in the final stretch of the high season

The Port of Funchal welcomes, this Sunday, May 28th, three cruise ships. This is when the destination is in the final stretch of the high season (seen as the period between September 2022 and May 2023).

The ‘MSC Divina’ arrived this morning, with 4,113 people on board (2,852 passengers and 1,261 crew), coming from Bridgetown (Barbados), and disembarked 205 passengers in Madeira and departs, at 6 pm, for Casablanca (Morocco).

This cruise, called “19 nights from the Caribbean to the Mediterranean”, started on May 15th, in Miami, with calls in: Puerto Rico, St. Maarten, Martinique, Bridgetown and now Funchal, followed by Casablanca, Barcelona and Genoa, where it ends on the 3rd of June. The ship will be positioned in the Mediterranean in the near future.

Since yesterday, the ‘World Voyager’ was already here, which has already completed a turnaround involving 133 disembarkations and 151 departures.

At the end of the afternoon, the ‘Amadea’ arrives from Porto Santo, with 769 people.

By the end of May, two more ships are expected, the ‘Ventura’ and the ‘Deutschland’ (the latter also makes a stopover on the island of Porto Santo), informs the APRAM-Administration of the Ports of the Autonomous Region of Madeira in a press release .

