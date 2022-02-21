BAD WEATHER CANCELS SIX FLIGHTS TO MADEIRA

Just catching up with some news, and it also looks like most flights have now landed this morning, which is good news. 😊

Bad weather conditions have already led to the cancellation of at least six flights to Madeira.

At 8 am, Madeira International Airport expected to see the TAP plane from Porto land, which, however, did not ‘dare’ to fly to the Madeira archipelago.

To this are added two other flights of the Portuguese flag airline, both departing from Lisbon and which should set foot on regional soil at 9:15 am and 10:45 am, respectively.

In turn, the Jet2.com planes, coming from Newcastle, Bristol and Edinburgh, also chose not to face the strong wind that is felt on the south coast of the island, having stayed on land.

There are also several flights of this company that have changed their time of arrival in Madeira to the end of the day, in order to overcome adverse weather conditions. This is the case of planes that are scheduled to depart from London, Manchester, East Midlands and Birmingham, which were supposed to land at the regional airport between 1:30 pm and 3:00 pm, but which, now, should only arrive between 7:00 pm and 8:30 pm. Tuifly also postponed its flight from Gran Canaria to 3:25 pm, although the landing in the Region was initially scheduled for 10 am.

It is recalled that the south coast of Madeira and Porto Santo are today under yellow warning due to the forecast of strong maritime agitation, according to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA).

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...