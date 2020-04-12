The paper edition of Thursday’s JM includes the offer of an individual protective surgical mask.

An initiative of Jornal and Fundação Marítimo Centenário, with the support of TAP Air Cargo, Servinasa and Pontos & Quadrilhas, which came together in the name of everyone’s safety.

Thus, everyone who purchases the printed edition of JM on Thursday will be presented with surgical masks in polypropylene, with elastic, produced by a factory in Barcelos, duly certified for the production of medical equipment.