The challenge launched by the Facebook page ‘Discover Machico’ ended up with a thrilling success! Thousands of people went to the balconies and backyards of their homes to give music, transmitting a sign of community unity and resistance against the pandemic that keeps us quarantined at home.

Even the Machico PSP, which this Easter fulfills the mission of controlling the entrances and exits of people and vehicles between municipal territory, made a point of joining the challenge, as you can see in the video we share below.