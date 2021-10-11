Madeira will take advantage of the end of ‘gold visas’ in Lisbon and Porto

Madeira News

Madeira should benefit from the end of the ‘gold visas’ in Lisbon and Porto, said the president of the Regional Government Miguel Albuquerque this afternoon, during a visit to the PrediFunchal real estate agency in a sector that should close the year with a turnover of 444 million euros .

Challenged to promote a Real Estate Salon in Madeira, he admitted that this is the easiest thing to do.

With regard to ‘gold visas’ – high-income residents – Albuquerque advocated measures to make the Madeiran market attractive for foreign investment, including “promoting Porto Santo” for this market.

From Diário Notícias

