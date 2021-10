Portuguese actor Lourenço Ortigão is back in Madeira.

This Monday, the well-known face of Portuguese television took a photograph in the Region, announcing its presence in regional territory. “When I’m here, I often disconnect from the world and just enjoy. It’s no coincidence that I come so often”, he wrote in the caption of the publication, which in less than an hour had more than 10,000 ‘likes’ on the social network Instagram.

From Jornal Madeira

