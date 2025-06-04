Video shows slide with breathtaking view of Ribeira da Janela

Ribeira da Janela, in the municipality of Porto Moniz, is the scene of an exciting experience that is attracting the attention of adrenaline lovers.

A video recently shared on social media shows a slide with a stunning view over the valley and the sea, which captures not only the excitement of the descent, but also the unique beauty of this corner of Madeira.

As you can see in the images, this is an experience that combines adventure and contemplation, in an ideal setting for those looking for strong sensations in harmony with nature.

See video here

Like this: Like Loading...