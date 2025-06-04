Funchal opens today a Dog Park on the Lido promenade

Funchal opens today a Dog Park on the Lido promenadeTobi Hughes·4th June 2025Madeira News Funchal City Council will open a Dog Park on the Lido promenade at 10 am this Wednesday, June 4th. The new municipal attraction, which opens as part of Environment Week, represents a council investment of 44,476.14 euros (+VAT). Help & Share Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Click to share on X (Opens in new window) X Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Pinterest Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) WhatsApp Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window) Telegram Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Tumblr Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Click to print (Opens in new window) Print Like this:Like Loading... Related