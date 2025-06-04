Funchal opens today a Dog Park on the Lido promenade

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

Funchal City Council will open a Dog Park on the Lido promenade at 10 am this Wednesday, June 4th. 

The new municipal attraction, which opens as part of Environment Week, represents a council investment of 44,476.14 euros (+VAT).

 

