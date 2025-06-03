The new connection started Monday

Faro and Madeira closer than ever!

And about time, almost 20 years we have not had this connection, which is a political disgrace.

The new direct route of TAP Air Portugal has already started, which connects the Algarve to the island of Madeira — a flight between two Portuguese airports that will bring these two incredible regions even closer. 🇵🇹✈️🇵🇹

The arrival of the first flight was celebrated with special actions at both airports to welcome this new national connection!

📍 Flights on Mondays and Thursdays

🎟️ Book your ticket now at: https://www.flytap.com

