Two seabirds (shearwaters) were saved today in the sea of ​​Porto Moniz, next to the natural pools.

The birds were drowning when they were saved by a team from SANAS-Madeira, which was met with applause from tourists who witnessed the situation.

The birds were collected by the Institute of Forestry and Nature Conservation and delivered to the Natural Park for later release.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...