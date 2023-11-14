81 video surveillance cameras spread across downtown Funchal

The international public tender for the acquisition and installation of a video surveillance system for the city of Funchal has already been published.

Pedro Calado, mayor of Funchal, explains that “this phase of the competition will be completed by the end of this year” and that the installation “will be completed at the end of the first six months of 2024”.

Deadline of the contract

– The contract remains in force for a period of 180 (one hundred and eighty) days, counting from the date of signature of the contract, with the end of the period ending with the entry into full operation of the entire video surveillance system.

Total Base Price

– €1,401,026.00 (one million, four hundred and one thousand, twenty-six euros), plus VAT at the applicable legal rate and the competitor cannot submit a price proposal higher than the base price under penalty of being excluded.

‘Watched’ download

The locations to install the 81 cameras have already been defined, throughout the city center.

Based on the needs referred to by the municipality, the system will cover public places with high circulation, as well as areas that have a higher incidence of crime and feelings of insecurity.

The cameras will be set up in the Old Town (Rua D. Carlos I), the Mercado dos Lavradores area, Brigadeiro Oudinot and Fernão de Ornelas streets, the Sé area and Avenida Arriaga, Avenida do Infante and Avenida Sá Carneiro.

CMF prepares regulations

Pedro Calado also highlighted the need to create regulations that “safeguard and defend the population”, without violating constitutional rights, which is why the municipality “is working on this chapter”.

