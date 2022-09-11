Yellow warning for extended hot weather until Tuesday

The Portuguese Institute for the Sea and the Atmosphere has issued a yellow warning for hot weather for the Madeira Archipelago until Tuesday, 13th September.

Initially in effect until 9 pm tomorrow, the alert issued this Saturday was extended for another day. Thus, the north and south coast of Madeira, as well as the island of Porto Santo will be under yellow warning until 6 pm on Tuesday due to the “persistence of high values ​​of the maximum temperature”.

Humidity will be high also, making it very uncomfortable.

From Diário Notícias

