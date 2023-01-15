Accident leaves 5 injured in Ribeira Brava

Seems to be one accident after the other lately, and I don’t report half of them. To much careless driving, and idiots that can’t keep in their lane is one of the main causes, that goes for tourists as well, if you can’t keep to your side of the road especially on the motorway, then just don’t drive.

Two vehicles collided, this afternoon, in Meia Légua, in Ribeira Brava, leaving three men and two women injured, some of them seriously.

As JM found out, the Mixed Firefighters of Ribeira Brava and Ponta do Sol received the alert for this accident around 2:50 pm, having gone to the scene with two ambulances and an extrication vehicle, since two passengers are trapped in the vehicles. involved in the accident.

Two ambulances from the Volunteer Firefighters from Câmara de Lobos and one from Calheta were also on site to provide support, along with EMIR.

The injured were transported to the hospital for medical assistance.

The PSP took care of the occurrence.

From Jornal Madeira

