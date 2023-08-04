PONTA DO SOL FESTIVITIES LAUNCH PROGRAM WEBSITE

The Festas da Ponta do Sol, one of the most important events in the municipality, are back and with a lot of entertainment.

The festivities start on Thursday, August 24th and last until Sunday, September 10th, with three weeks of music, sports and the celebration of many traditions, which are a landmark of this festival. Learn more about this event at: https://festaspontadosol.pt/ .

The festivities feature as headliners: Paulo Gonzo and Virgul, in an eclectic and multigenerational program.

Paulo Gonzo is one of the biggest names in Portuguese music, a multifaceted artist: vocalist and composer. With more than forty years of career, the singer continues to conquer his audience, being a reference of Pop music produced in Portugal in the last four decades.

His vast career was part of the lives of many Portuguese with his great hits that marked the Portuguese music scene, such as: “Jardins Proibidos”; “It does not give”; “I Gave You Almost Everything”; “Sei-te de Cor”; “So Do I”; “Water mirror”; “To wake up”; “Chat later”; “Take Sad Kiss”; “Without you”. A concert you won’t want to miss, on the 8th of September, on Avenida 1.º de Maio, at 11 pm.

The following day, September 9, the singer, composer and musician, Virgul, takes to the same stage. His musical career gained momentum when he joined the famous and award-winning Portuguese band Da Weasel, between 1997 and 2010. Internationally, recognition came in 2004 and 2007, with two victories in the Best Portuguese Act category at the MTV Europe Music Awards. With the end of the band, announced in 2010, Virgul launched a solo career that has seen great success in recent years.

His music results from the fusion of several genres and promises to conquer the public through an electrifying concert.

In a program that gives space to culture and tradition through the Popular and Traditional Culture Week, between the 24th and 27th of August. Festivity promoted by the Folklore Group in partnership with the Ponta do Sol City Council.

There will be six days of great entertainment, culture and tradition, with the highlight of the week being the 31st Ponta do Sol International Folklore Festival (Saturday), which will feature regional, national and foreign folklore groups.

The Festa da Ponta do Sol will also be the stage for many regional artists, in a clear appreciation of the musical work developed in Madeira, in particular, in Ponta do Sol. Consult the website and stay up to date with this and much more.

From Jornal Madeira

