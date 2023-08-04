“Number of medical procedures on the waiting list is higher than in 2015”, says the CDU

The CDU candidate for the 2023 Regional Elections, Ricardo Lume, accused the Government of Miguel Albuquerque of failing to promise to reduce waiting lists for medical procedures in this legislature, as well as to implement maximum response times.

It’s so frustrating as I’m waiting 3 years now for an operation, and they make the private route so expensive, as my hernia operation would cost just over 6000.00 euros.

“Unfortunately, the number of medical procedures on the waiting list is higher than in 2015, when Miguel Albuquerque took over as president of the Regional Government”, said the communist, in a party initiative at Hospital Dr. Nelio Mendonca.

Lume recalled, by the way, that “the advertised surgery recovery program was suspended in the first five months of 2023”, noting that “health professionals complain that SESARAM has not yet paid them for the service provided in this May program up to the present date”.

The CDU candidate also referred that “the response times for medical procedures are still not defined”, which results in a “dramatic reality for thousands of Madeirans who wait and despair for a consultation or surgery at SESARAM”, with many times “pushed into the disease business, to see their health problem solved”.

“The ‘lie’ of Miguel Albuquerque’s Regional Government and the inertia in solving the health problems of Madeirans is also a way of favoring those who profit from the disease business. We cannot continue with a Regional Government that governs based on lies and false promises. It is necessary to guarantee an effective reinforcement of the Regional Health Service”, he concluded.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...