Funchal invests 31 thousand euros in the renovation of metal railings in the city

“The City Council of Funchal (CMF) has been replacing some protection and safety equipment in different areas of the city, as these presented structural damage”, announced today the municipality.

In a note sent to the newsrooms, the executive reports that these works represent a city council investment of around 31 thousand euros.

The municipality has already installed new metallic railings: in Jardins da Ajuda, in Promenade do Gavinas, in Estrada Monumental, next to the Forum, and in Rua de São João.

The intervention aims “to guarantee the safety of passers-by, as well as to preserve the good image of the city, visited daily by thousands of tourists”, adds the statement.

From Diário Notícias

