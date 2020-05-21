“Nobody intimidates me”, the President of the Regional Government reacts in this way to the news released by Sábado magazine and which involves him in a corruption process.

Miguel Albuquerque’s words were spoken at the opening of a road in Câmara de Lobos, in honor of the former mayor, Gabriel Ornelas.

Albuquerque, who continues to admit the hypothesis of a candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic, says he sees no reason, if that happens, to leave the post of chief of the Madeiran Executive.

If Marcelo can “I can too”. To the journalists, the President of the Government harshly criticized Lisbon, saying that the Republic remains unresponsive to Madeira and that the Region needs 300 million euros to face the constraints caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

From Jornal Madeira