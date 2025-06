The 3rd fire in less than a week. Seems like a bit more maintenance is needed.

A vehicle is being completely consumed by flames, at this time, in the Cancela area, in Funchal, a few meters from the entrance to the Via Rápida, in the Caniço – Funchal direction.

According to a witness at the scene, the vehicle was completely engulfed in flames at the time of the alert, as can be seen in the images shared by a reader to Jornal Madeira.

The access road to Via Rápida was closed to traffic, while awaiting arrival to fight the fire. The flames have already reached part of the surrounding garden area, with bushes and flowers visibly damaged by the fire.

Like this: Like Loading...