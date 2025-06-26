easyJet plane from Bordeaux to Madeira diverted to Canary Islands

The EasyJet plane that was flying between Bordeaux (France) and Madeira, scheduled to arrive at 6:30 pm this Thursday, after circling the skies of the Region and having failed to land on the Santa Catarina runway, diverted to the Canary Islands, landing at Tenerife South Airport.

According to the official Madeira Airport website, this same flight is scheduled to arrive in Madeira at 10:30 pm.

The reason for this change of route is not yet known. Although the plane did some laps in the skies of Madeira, possibly due to the wind that would be felt on the regional runway, the truth is that all the other planes landed without any major difficulties.

From Diário Notícias

Stronger winds are forecast for the weekend, with the hot weather arriving, as a rule I have noticed that these winds (leste) don’t really show on windguru.

