Car drives around Madeira with two women hanging from the doors and drinking alcohol

Several videos shared on social media show that the vehicle traveled through various points in the Region.

Yet another unusual incident on the roads of Madeira is causing quite a stir on social media, with images of two women being filmed hanging from the doors of a moving car and holding bottles of alcohol in their hands.

The videos, shared by several users, show that this vehicle traveled through several locations on the island, such as Funchal, Câmara de Lobos, Ribeira Brava and Ponta do Sol, with the two occupants partially outside the vehicle, thus displaying behavior that not only put them at risk, but also the other occupants on the road.

According to the Portuguese Highway Code , it is forbidden to transport passengers outside their seats, including with their bodies outside the window. This practice is considered a serious offence, subject to a fine that can vary between 60 and 300 euros per passenger transported inappropriately, and the vehicle may be immobilized until the situation is regularized, according to the Official Gazette.

