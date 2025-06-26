Intense heat and strong wind

Temperatures close to 30 °C and gusts of up to 60 km/h in the coming days.

The Madeira archipelago is bracing itself for several days of intense heat, with maximum temperatures close to 30 degrees Celsius (ºC) and dry weather conditions. In Funchal, maximum temperatures are expected to reach 29 °C and minimum temperatures are expected to remain above 20 °C, reinforcing the trend of tropical nights. In Porto Santo, temperatures could rise to 26 °C. In the highlands, such as Areeiro, at an altitude of 1500 metres, thermometers could record maximums of up to 27°C.

According to Victor Prior, director of the Department of Meteorology and Geophysics of the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) and regional delegate of the IPMA in Madeira, from this Thursday, the 26th, “a sharp rise in temperature is expected, in the order of 5 to 6 degrees, particularly in mountainous regions, accompanied by a decrease in relative humidity to values ​​below 30%”. This scenario is expected to continue until Sunday, the 29th.

The weather will be influenced by the eastern edge of the Azores anticyclone, responsible for this phase of hot and dry weather in the last days of the month.

According to the meteorologist, the wind will blow from the north, generally weak to moderate (up to 30 km/h), and may become more intense on Friday, the 27th, with gusts of up to 60 km/h, especially in the highlands and in the extreme east and west of Madeira Island.

At sea, the forecast indicates northerly waves of 1.0 to 2.0 meters on the north coast of Madeira and in Porto Santo. On the south coast, waves will be less than 1.0 meter, coming from the south quadrant.

IPMA emphasizes that this information does not replace daily monitoring of weather forecasts, as atmospheric conditions may change.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...