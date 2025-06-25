Ecological Park hosts a session dedicated to bats on Saturday

The “Saturdays in the Park” program, an initiative by Funchal City Council, which takes place in Funchal Ecological Park, has a special session dedicated to bats and their relevance in ecosystems scheduled for June 28, between 7:30 pm and 10:30 pm.

This edition, under the theme “Bats without myths – discover their role in the environment”, promises to continue to provide unique experiences of contact with nature. The session will be led by Eva K. Nóbrega, biologist and researcher at the University of Lisbon, and will feature a theoretical presentation, followed by a night-time field trip to detect bats in their natural habitat, using specialized equipment.

