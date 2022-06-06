Fernando Batista delighted with the “magnificent project” of the new Hospital da Madeira

Fernando Batista has no doubt that the new hospital unit “will be a great asset to the Region”

The chairman of the board of directors of the Instituto dos Mercados Públicos do Imobiliário e da Construção (IMPIC), Fernando Batista, who is visiting the Region at the invitation of the Regional Government, specifically the Regional Secretariat for Equipment and Infrastructure (SREI).

After attending a presentation session of what is probably the largest public works project currently under construction in the country, the director has no doubts that the new Central and University Hospital of Madeira “is a large-scale project that will be a added value for the Autonomous Region of Madeira”, he declared.

The president of IMPIC, the regulatory body for construction in Portugal, praised the importance of the market being active, despite the difficulties, both with labor and with the escalation of prices in civil construction materials. He also says that “at this point it is more the costs than the labor, but we are actually in a situation that is not favorable, it has not been favorable since the pandemic, aggravated by the energy crisis and lately by the war”, he justified.

Prices of raw materials are rising but for now in place is a freeze on the cost till the end of the year. In materials”, he recalls that the Government of the Republic made a decree-law that came to “allow an extraordinary review of prices”, that is to safeguard the “adjustments in terms of construction prices”

For now, this is an extraordinary measure in force until the end of this year, but he admitted that if the current price fluctuation continues, it may be extended.

This morning Fernando Batista visits the work of the Central and University Hospital of Madeira, in Santa Rita, parish of São Martinho, with the regional secretary for Equipment and Infrastructure, Pedro Fino.

This afternoon, the two governors are going to work on the Via Expresso Ribeira de São Jorge – Arco de São Jorge.

From Diário Notícias

