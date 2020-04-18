As expected, the construction sector will resume activity next week. However, with several restrictive measures.

According to the indication of the President of the Regional Government, the sector thus resumes work activity. But this resumption of work is accompanied by a set of rules in the area of ​​individual protection, whether in the workplace or when workers are transported.

This was one of the expected indications that JM addressed in today’s edition.

It is recalled that the construction sector was totally closed in the last 15 days, contrary to what happened in the rest of the country.

