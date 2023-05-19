Chaos again at Pico do Areeiro

It is a situation that, by this time, has normalized and is already practically daily in the access to Pico do Areeiro.

The photographic records of the morning of this Friday show an enormous confusion in the traffic of this one of the main tourist points of the island, but which is regularly almost impassable – mainly for tourist buses – due to the abusive parking of dozens of cars.

The situation of indiscipline happens despite the constant warnings, the placement of signs and the increase in the number of parking spaces available in the surrounding area.

Like I said before, it’s unbelievable that they made a new cat park for an extra almost 300 cars, and the situation is still like this.

From Jornal Madeira

