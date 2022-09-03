E- Scooters Arrive in Funchal

If you have been in Funchal the last couple of days then you are sure to have noticed 100s of e-scooters around Funchal.

The area covered is from Praia Formosa to the cable car in Funchal with about 20 pick-up and drop-off points.

You will need to download the app Superpedestrian, to unlock the scooters, and pay online through the app.

Has anyone used the scooters yet.? Can you say more about how it works? And how do these things get charged, as the pick-up and drop-off points I see have no charging.

