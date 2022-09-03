E- Scooters Arrive in Funchal

Tobi Hughes
Madeira News

If you have been in Funchal the last couple of days then you are sure to have noticed 100s of e-scooters around Funchal.

The area covered is from Praia Formosa to the cable car in Funchal with about 20 pick-up and drop-off points.

You will need to download the app Superpedestrian, to unlock the scooters, and pay online through the app.

Has anyone used the scooters yet.? Can you say more about how it works? And how do these things get charged, as the pick-up and drop-off points I see have no charging.

 

Tobi Hughes

  1. Oh no. No there as well. Those bloody things are a bloody menace. People shouldn’t ride them on the road of pavements but in London they are everywhere and causing havoc.
    Two weeks ago a guy knocked me down on the pavement he was going at least 35 lilies an hour my shopping saved me did not save it self, I ended up having a fractured ankle and sprain in both ankles, while he kept on going leaving me there in excruciating pain, now bear in mind Islington streets driving limit is 20 miles an hour. This ijit riding that thing at well over 35. I think I fell mostly because of the velocity of wind brought by it. Although he hit me on the side. Hate hate those things as I do cyclists both menacing who do not respect the toad signs and it’s driving rules.

  2. Looks like more work for the hospital.A lot of them will most probably be abandoned and become a hazard after whoever has hired them gets fed up.

  3. We have them here in Northampton. There is supposed to be rules around who can use them, no riding on the pavements etc etc… all totally ignored of course. The batteries are charged at a separate location, and swapped out. There is telemetry in our scooters so the company knows where the scooter is, and what level of charge is in the battery. When it’s low, a van turns up and the battery is changed in seconds.
    We don’t have drop off and pick up points, you can leave the scooter just about anywhere. Get ready for some inevitable sad road incidents 🤨

  6. What part of the road are they legal on Madeira? If you try to buy a private e-scooter (Worten) you get told they are not allowed on public roads!

  7. Terrible idea, as pedestrians are put at risk. The riders follow no rules and assume every pedestrian is willing and able to get out of their way quickly. Dangerous on the roads, dangerous on pavements. Cycles paths? Ask anyone who lives in an area which has them.
    Another nail in the coffin.

  8. These scooters are great fun to ride however I think these are not right for Funchals roads and pavements and dangerous for both riders and pedestrians.

  9. According to article 112º of the Highway Code (Código da Estrada), electric scooters are subject to the same rules as velocipedes. This means that it is mandatory to respect all traffic rules; lights and reflectors are mandatory; they cannot exceed 25 km/h and are not allowed to travel on sidewalks, only on streets and bike lanes. Using a mobile phone or headset while driving is not allowed; when starting or driving it is not allowed to lift the front or rear wheel (wheelies) and, of course, driving under the influence of alcohol is prohibited. Although advisable, the use of a helmet is not mandatory (according to the Autoridade Nacional de Segurança Rodoviária). Those who do not comply with these rules may pay a fine of up to €300.

    They are not allowed to be ridden in public areas or walkways, particularly in city and shopping centres unless they circulate on the duly signalled road for velocipedes. Of course, we will all have seen that many are, and it is not feasible to try to stop their use in those areas. However, you can report any particularly problematic areas to the Câmara and also to the PSP and ask them to monitor the situation. Whilst a driving licence is not required to use an electric scooter or Segway on the highway, the rider must be over 18 years of age and comply with all traffic rules – which, of course, implies that they know the Highway Code (Código da Estrada). Also, whenever they travel by scooter, they have to have their citizen’s card with them and cannot give a ride to other people. Scooters can only carry one person.

  10. Auch mich entsetzt die Vorstellung, dass diese Roller zukünftig durch Funchal fahren werden.
    Es sind ja leider die rücksichtslosen und (sorry niveaulosen) Fahrer, die einem das Miteinander leben, unmöglich machen.
    Ich erlebe es in Düsseldorf oft genug, dass man manchmal nur mit Haaresbreite einer Kollision entgeht.
    Den Fahrern ist es egal, wie es scheint.
    Auch das Abstellen ist eine Katastrophe. Teils quer auf den Wegen oder in der Natur.
    Ich hoffe, dass diese Zeiten nicht auch
    in der bisher noch “Heilen Welt” Madeira, Einzug halten wird.

  11. Sad to hear that the dreaded e scooters will spoil our walks even in Madeira. Have to dodge them at home, now will not feel safe even in our paradise.

