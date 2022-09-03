WELL AND WATERFALL IN THE HEART OF SÃO ROQUE DO FAIAL TO DISCOVER

In São Roque do Faial, a natural treasure is hidden, which nature has tried to keep intact. We are talking about Poço da Cecília and Água d’Alto Waterfall. To get there, you have to put on your sneakers and walk the path. Two and a half hours of journey, round trip, approximately.

The route is of medium difficulty and, regarding the specificity of the soil, it can be said that it is well done, the path being completely clean.

We found the president of the Parish Council of São Roque do Faial, Gonçalo Jardim, next to a sign indicating the trout fishing route, a few meters away from the Capela de São Roque, the first church built by Cristóvão Pires. in the sixteenth century. Today, only a replica of it remains, which you can contemplate before setting off on the path. And there are two possibilities when arriving at the entrance of Vereda da Cancela, after a detour to contemplate the replica of the hermitage. You can, if you prefer, start the trail along the stream or, instead, follow the path directly along the path.

In the end, and that’s what matters, you are presented with two treasures: Poço da Cecília and Cascata Água d’alto. An alternative to the beaches crowded with bathers, and the opportunity for an invigorating dip in fresh water.

From Jornal Madeira

