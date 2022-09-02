Diesel becomes more expensive then unleaded 95 next week

Fuels will become more expensive in the Autonomous Region of Madeira from next Monday, September 5th, with Road Gas Oil experiencing the biggest rise, reaching 1.756 euros per litre, 9.3 cents more compared to the previous week. This is the second rise in two consecutive weeks.

After being cheaper this week, the super unleaded gasoline IO 95 rose again by 0.4 cents, from the current 1,724 euros per liter to 1,728. Colored and marked diesel is 8.5 cents more expensive, costing 1,386 euros per litre.

Super unleaded gasoline IO 95…… …………€ 1,728 per liter

Diesel for road use……………….……..…………..€ 1,756 per liter

Colored and marked diesel……………..€ 1,386 per liter

The maximum fuel prices were approved by the Regional Government and published this afternoon on the official website of the Regional Secretariat for the Economy.

Like this: Like Loading...