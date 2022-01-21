1,583 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN ONE DAY WITH FIVE ASSOCIATED DEATHS

Today, 1,583 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection are reported in RAM. There are 40 imported cases and 1,543 cases of local transmission.

There are 1,746 more recovered, with the Region accounting for 13,760 active cases, of which 331 are imported cases and 13,429 are locally transmitted.

There were five more deaths associated with covid-19 also today.

Regarding hospital admissions there are 73 people hospitalized at Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça, 72 in Multipurpose Units and one in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to covid.

