Since July of last year, when testing begun at the airport in Madeira, more than 75 thousand tests have been carried out, in laboratories contracted on the continent and in the Azores, to passengers destined for Madeira. Of these, only 585 passengers bound for the Region were infected with Covid-19, this is less than 1%.

As for tourism, the British are back in force. The United Kingdom has 106 flights and 20 thousand seats in June and Madeira leads the demand for travel in Tui UK.

Also this morning the first easyJet flight from the UK, from London Gatwick, is due to land at 11.40.

From Diário Notícias