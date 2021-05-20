The Regional Health Directorate today reports 22 new cases of covid-19 in the Region.

Of these, 20 are for local transmission.

The two imported cases come from Spain and from the Lisbon and Tagus Valley Region.

On this day, there are 16 more cases reported and there are 254 situations under consideration.

There are 249 active cases, 20 imported and 229 of local transmission.

At Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital, four people are hospitalized in multi-purpose units and 10 are in isolation at a dedicated hotel unit.

Regarding the active surveillance of positive case contacts, 771 people are being accompanied by the health authorities of the various municipalities of Madeira and Porto Santo.

From Jornal Madeira