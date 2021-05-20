The President of the Regional Government considers that, even reaching a vaccination rate in the order of 70%, care should continue, in order to keep the new strains of the SARS-CoV-2 virus under control.

“I can’t be worried,” said Miguel Albuquerque, questioned about the spread of the Indian strain, on the sidelines of a visit to the pier in Ribeira Brava. “If I were to be worried, I would have gone crazy, because these were hard months. I think this opening to tourism will go well, because the Madeirans have strictly complied with the rules.”

The official stressed that Madeira has already started vaccinating professionals in the tourism sector, precisely as a way to avoid, as much as possible, the importation of the virus.

However, he recalled, the rules will have to be maintained in the coming months.

“We must continue to comply with the distancing rules, not least because there are situations in countries that already have 70% of the population inoculated and there have been cases and outbreaks”, he warned. “Therefore, we will have to maintain these rules for a few more months, of social detachment, of hygiene.”

