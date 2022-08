The queue to buy tickets for the Coldplay concert is already intense at Madeira Shoping.

Lines are also forming at La Vie to purchase tickets for the British band’s show, next year, in Portugal.

Sales start at 10 am, but as early as 6 am there are young people waiting to buy.

The Coldplay concert takes place on May 17th, in Coimbra.

From Jornal Madeira

