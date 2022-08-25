COLDPLAY CONCERT ALREADY HAS A SECOND DATE: MAY 18

Coldplay’s second concert will take place on May 18, in Coimbra.

Tickets available at La Vie Funchal and Madeira Shopping malls for the Coldplay concert, on May 17, in Portugal, sold out in 20 minutes. But there is already a second concert: May 18, in Coimbra.

Ticket sales started at 10 am this Thursday, but at six in the morning several young people were already at the doors of shopping centers waiting for a place, and tickets sold out in 20 minutes.

However, as already reported by JM, on resale sites, there are already tickets that are on sale for values ​​above one thousand euros.

