COLDPLAY CONCERT ALREADY HAS A SECOND DATE: MAY 18

Madeira News

Coldplay’s second concert will take place on May 18, in Coimbra.

Tickets available at La Vie Funchal and Madeira Shopping malls for the Coldplay concert, on May 17, in Portugal, sold out in 20 minutes. But there is already a second concert: May 18, in Coimbra.

Ticket sales started at 10 am this Thursday, but at six in the morning several young people were already at the doors of shopping centers waiting for a place, and tickets sold out in 20 minutes.

However, as already reported by JM, on resale sites, there are already tickets that are on sale for values ​​above one thousand euros.

Looking on one of the ticket sites this morning.

Tobi Hughes

5 Responses

  1. NOTES
    Ticket Limit: 6 tickets per person

    GA Standing: 85,00€
    Lower level Balcony (East & West): 150,00€
    Higher Level Balcony (East & West): 120,00€
    Lower Balcony (South): 90,00€
    Higher Level Balcony (South): 65,00€
    Handicap tickets: 65,00€

  2. Tobi, this whole ticket sale is very disappointing. We were online this morning 30 minutes before the tickets went on sale. At 10 o clock, the system froze, and we were then in a queue. After 5 minutes, all the tickets had gone, but were being advertised on other sales websites for as much as 1,000 euros per ticket. The solution to this would be to make all tickets named, that is, only the purchaser can use it. That might stop all this speculation. Something else; whereas in Italy there were 4 or 5 dates available, Portugal only had one. It would have been better if the dates that have subsequently been added where available from the outset. This might have avoided all of this.

  3. When I bought tickets to Hamilton years ago in CA, i was online 1 hour before it opened. I was then thrown into a virtual cue where I waited another 2 hours. Many people had the website freeze on them as they were checking out after waiting. When I checked the above website, it threw me into a cue and told me to wait. I wasn’t buying tickets so I left. People will always buy and then post to resell at higher prices. Many of those tickets may not exist. This process is also used for sporting events. It takes persistence, patience and a lot of luck.

