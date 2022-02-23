CMF REINFORCES CITY CLEANING DUE TO WEATHER CONDITIONS

The Municipality of Funchal informs that the workers of the urban cleaning service of the Department of Environment have been tireless to keep the city clean in the face of the weather conditions of the last few days, starting work at 07:00 in the morning and ending at 03:00 in the morning. early morning, every day.

The work in the central area of ​​Funchal has been reinforced, using heavy self-sweeping vehicles and blowing machines, which have helped to combat the strong wind that has been observed these days, and the municipal vehicles have tried to collect as many tree branches as possible. and accumulated foliage, mainly in the rainwater drainage grids.

Gutters are undoubtedly one of the major concerns these days, since foliage and small residues are sent inside and quickly fill them, so the CMF Environment Department has been concerned about cleaning them constantly, in order to avoid possible flooding with minimal precipitation.

In addition to these extra work, it should also be noted that the CMF has maintained all the other usual cleaning work.

From Jornal Madeira

Remember the weather is due to worsen again with strong winds from tomorrow afternoon. Airport and flight problems will remain into the weekend, with Saturday looking the worse day at the monent, before the wind starts to ease on Sunday.