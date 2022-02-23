Tomorrow’s Lobo Marinho return trip anticipated to 12:30h

Due to forecasts of worsening weather conditions in the port of Funchal, which could jeopardize the safety of passengers and the ship, Porto Santo Line decided to bring forward tomorrow’s trip, from Porto Santo to Funchal, to 12:30.

In view of this change in schedule, passengers who wish to change their ticket to another date (which is exempt from the respective fee), must do so by email to infopsl@gruposousa.pt , alternatively, they can go to a from the company’s branches or use the telephone (+351) 291 210 300 (on working days from 9 am to 12.30 pm and from 2 pm to 6 pm).

