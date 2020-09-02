Today’s balance sheet – Wednesday – September 2 – regarding covid19 in the autonomous region of Madeira.

> ** 6 new recovered **

> 4 new cases of covid-19 in RAM. These are 3 imported cases and 1 case of local transmission associated with the transmission chain identified in Porto Santo

> Madeira, the only region in the country with 0 deceased for covid19.

> With regard to Porto Santo, the epidemiological investigation made it possible to identify a total of 23 contacts in the municipality of Porto Santo, of which four cases were confirmed. Contacts remain in isolation.

> The region now accounts for a cumulative total of 166 confirmed cases, with 42 active cases and 124 recovered.

> Since yesterday, there have been reports of 4 situations of travelers who are being studied by health authorities. Laboratory tests and an epidemiological investigation are ongoing.

> There are 42 active cases, of which 30 are imported cases identified in the context of surveillance activities implemented at Madeira Airport and 12 are cases of local transmission.

