The Municipality of Calheta today approved a monthly support of 2,500 euros for the Quinta Pedagógica dos Prazeres.

The measure, unanimously approved at a Chamber meeting, aims to deal with the normal functioning of this space and ensure its opening to the public every day of the week.

The decision came, according to a note from the municipality sent to JM, from the need to value the work done by Quinta Pedagógica over the years, not only socially, but mainly in the flow of agricultural products and in their transformation into excellent derivatives, many of which already internationally awarded as jams, liqueurs, ciders, among others.

The Chamber intends, in this way, to recognize all the commitment and dedication to this project, which has proved to be so important for the promotion of the parish of Prazeres and the municipality of Calheta itself.

From Jornal Madeira