Car crash in Achadas da Cruz triggers air transport

A car, which was carrying four people, crashed this morning in Achadas Da Cruz, more specifically in Ribeira Cruz. Several means were mobilized to the site.

As far as it was possible to determine, the car left the road and fell from a height of more than 10 meters.

The rescue of the victims, who are trapped, are the Volunteer Firefighters of São Vicente, 10 members of the Mountain Rescue Team of the Volunteer Firefighters of Calheta, supported by three vehicles, and, as far as it was possible to verify, the helicopter was also activated of the Regional Civil Protection Service.

It has not yet been possible to confirm the severity of the injuries.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...