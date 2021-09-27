Corvette António Enes on mission in the Autonomous Region of Madeira

The Ship of the Portuguese Republic (NRP) António Enes arrives this Tuesday, the 28th of September, in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, announced today the Captain of the Maritime Zone of Madeira, Captain José Luís Guerreiro Cardoso, in a note sent to the press.

The corvette will carry out missions within the scope of safeguarding human life at sea and patrol and surveillance of maritime spaces, “thus contributing to fulfill the functions of security and authority of the State at sea”, stresses the same note.

The NRP António Enes is part of a series of six ships that make up the João Coutinho class, having been built at the Bazan shipyards in Cartagena, Spain, and entered the service of the Portuguese Navy on June 18, 1971, commemorating this year, the its 50th anniversary.

This ship is commanded by the frigate captain Madeira Gonçalves, who has a garrison composed of 71 soldiers (9 officers, 13 sergeants and 49 soldiers).

From Diário Notícias

