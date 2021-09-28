Caravel Art Center Opening

Grand reopening if the Caravel Art Center today (TUESDAY) at 6pm.

Year 2020 was definitely challenging. However, we can also look at it from another perspective. Discouraging, melancholic, and chaotic times pushed us into deep introspection that in return brought us fresh ideas. We came out stronger, more connected and more conscious, despite the isolation.

The art world was also affected, including our gallery, but we are here to support you and show you that creating art still has sense.

Therefore, we would love to invite you to express your revival energy and be part of our 2021 Islands exhibition. This event will take place at Art Center Caravel in the month of September.

https://www.artcaravel.com/islands-2021

Like this: Like Loading...