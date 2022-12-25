Christmas FotoTobi Hughes·25th December 2022Madeira News Good morning all and a very merry Christmas, have a lovely day. Thanks to Erling Askeland for this Christmas photo. A Christmas foto from Etne, on the west coast of Norway. Wish you all a merry Christmas. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related